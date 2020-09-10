Windows smashed at Portage Park car rental business

Police are investigating a potential burglary early Thursday at a car rental business in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 3 a.m. and found a shattered front glass door and side window in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

An Enterprise Rent-A-Car is located on that block.

Police said a burglar or burglars entered the business, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was stolen.

No arrest has been made, police said.