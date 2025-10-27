Windy City Smokeout 2026: Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, more to headline

The Brief Windy City Smokeout 2026 returns to the United Center July 8–12 with headliners Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Hootie & the Blowfish and Treaty Oak Revival. The festival kicks off Wednesday, July 8 with Treaty Oak Revival and new food vendors. Events include the "Biggest Happy Hour of the Summer" on Friday, July 10, and a bottomless BBQ Brunch on Sunday, July 12, with over 20 pitmaster teams showcasing barbecue.



The Windy City Smokeout is returning for its 13th year at the United Center in July, and the headliners have already been announced.

What we know:

The festival, set to take place from July 8 to 12, 2026, will feature headliners including Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Hootie & the Blowfish and Treaty Oak Revival. The fifth headliner has not yet been announced.

For the first time in festival history, it will kick off on Wednesday, July 8, with a performance by Treaty Oak Revival.

Those who attend will also have the opportunity to try new food vendors.

Over 20 pitmaster teams from across the country will feature their barbecue at the festival.

More festival activities:

Several events will take place throughout the weekend, including the "Biggest Happy Hour of the Summer" on Friday and a bottomless BBQ Brunch hosted by OpenTable on Sunday.

Sunday's brunch will be highlighted by Windy City Smokeout's Pitmaster Buffet, unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys and more.

The full lineup and single-day admission prices will be announced at a later date.

For more information about purchasing performances and admission passes, visit the Windy City Smokeout website.