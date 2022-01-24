Windy City Smokeout releases music lineup for August festival

The Windy City Smokeout is ready to fire up the grills.

On Monday, it announced its music lineup for the August event — which includes Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt.

President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises R.J. Melman spoke with FOX 32 Chicago about what event goers can expect this year.

"There's a lot of optimism about what this summers going to bring us," said Melman. "I think people are looking forward to it. There is certainly COVID fatigue. I'm sure everyone is feeling that, but we feel that we are going to do everything in our power to always throw a safe and healthy festival."

The Smokeout will be held Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.

The lowest price for a single day ticket is Sunday at $45.