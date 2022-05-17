Windy City Smokeout returns with Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and more

A popular Chicago festival has just won a big award.

Windy City Smokeout was named "Festival of the Year" by the Academy of Country Music. The announcement comes as organizers are gearing up for the 9th annual Smokeout in August.

Some of the country's best pitmasters will have their grills and smokers fired up to serve their tasty creations.

The festival also includes music, with a number of acts each day, including big name headliners.

"Great music lineup this year. We got Willie Nelson headlining Thursday, we have Tim McGraw on Friday, Sam Hunt on Saturday, and Miranda Lambert on Sunday," said R.J. Melman, President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.

The Windy City Smokeout is August 4th through 7th in the United Center lot.

For tickets, go to WindyCitySmokeout.com.