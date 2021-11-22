Expand / Collapse search

'WINGS' nonprofit uses gingerbread homes to raise money for families touched by domestic violence

By FOX 32 News
Holidays
CHICAGO - A local nonprofit is helping make the holidays a little bit sweeter this year.

"WINGS" — Illinois’ largest agency serving families touched by domestic violence — is raising funds for their cause with gingerbread homes.

Fox 32 heard from the fundraiser's co-chair Meghan Norton about the cause.

"Last year during the global panemic, we were looking for a way to celebrate safely, so we shipped these gingerbread houses out to our donors and it was such a popular event we decided to keep it going, even though we're back in-person this year," Norton said.

To order your own kit, you can you go to wingsprogram.com.