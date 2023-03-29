Winner of this year's 'Coolest Thing Made in Illinois' announced

Following eight weeks of rigorous competition, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has named its 2023 "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois".

The winner comes from Rockford.

The Rosenberg Moon Habitat is manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools. The 3D printed polymer structure is designed to house humans on the moon.

It is the world’s tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure, with a height of 23-feet but a thickness of only five millimeters.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Other contenders in the "Makers Madness" competition included 17th Street Barbecue Sauces made in Murphysboro, and Astro Physics Telescopes manufactured in Machesney Park.