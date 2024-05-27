Winnetka shootout: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with car thieves

There was an exchange of gunfire after a homeowner in Winnetka interrupted an attempted car theft Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., three offenders were trying to steal a car in the 400 block of Sheridan Road when they were interrupted by the owner.

The homeowner exchanged gunfire with the offenders, but no one was injured.

Two offenders fled the scene in a vehicle and one offender fled the area on foot. There was a heavy police presence in the area, and Sheridan Road was closed between Willow Road and Ash Street.

Police said this was likely an isolated event.

The Memorial Day Parade and Observance will proceed as scheduled and will feature an ample police and security presence for the safety of all participants.