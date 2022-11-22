Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago

Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing.

The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.

The winning ticket was bought at 7-Eleven in Tinley Park, located at 7601 W. 159th St. The ticket matched all five numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 19th drawing.

The winning numbers were: 7-28-62-63-64

The 7-Eleven will receive a bonus of $10,000 — which is one percent of the price amount.

Over 17,000 other winning tickets were sold in Saturday evening's Powerball drawing — with prizes totaling nearly $1.2 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

For more information on lottery games, or to buy tickets, visit IllinoisLottery.com.