Winning $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb

A winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold this week at a suburban gas station.

The winning ticket was a Diamond Crossword 10X game that was purchased at a BP gas station located at 2791 US 34 in Oswego.

The lucky winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The same BP gas station also sold a $300,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket just one month ago.

The BP will receive 1 percent of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.