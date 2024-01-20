Winning $777K scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb

A $10 scratch-off ticket turned into a major payday for one lucky Illinois Lottery player.

The Illinois Lottery says the winner will take home the 777 Jackpot's top prize, which is $777,000.

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven located at 1585 Rand Road in Des Plaines. The 7-Eleven will receive a one percent selling bonus of $7,777.

More than 3.3 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold since the first of the year.

777 Jackpot - Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prize.