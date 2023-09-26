Winning $900K lottery ticket sold in Illinois

Someone in Illinois is nearly a million dollars richer after Friday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

A winning online ticket matched all five numbers in the midday drawing on Sept. 22 to score the $900,000 jackpot, Illinois Lottery officials said Monday. The winning numbers were: 18-22-24-33-36.

Winners have a year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Lottery officials encouraged the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.

Over 765,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold so far in September, worth a total of more than $4.5 million, lottery officials said.

Lucky Day Lotto is only played in Illinois with daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.