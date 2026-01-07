Winning $350,000 Illinois Lottery ticket bought in Christmas drawing
CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player's Christmas just got a little more memorable after winning $350,000 in the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot drawing.
What we know:
The winner, who wished to remain anonymous under the name "Work Mom," said she used her and her children's birthdays to select the winning numbers online.
The ticket matched all five numbers— 4-10-12-30-31—in the Dec. 25 drawing to win the $350,000 jackpot.
What they're saying:
"I felt optimistic when I played those numbers," the winner told the Illinois Lottery. "It turned out to be a Christmas Day blessing."
"Work Mom" said she plans to use her winnings to invest in retirement, support her daughters' education and take a family vacation to Alaska.
"At first, I thought it was a glitch," she said. "I almost had a panic attack—I immediately checked the Illinois Lottery app to make sure it was real."
Photo from the Illinois Lottery
By the numbers:
Lucky Day Lotto has two daily drawings with jackpots that start at $100,000.
Another Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in Sunday night's Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Nearly 32,000 winning tickets were sold in the same drawing.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.