Winter fun in the Chicago area for kids

FOX 32's weather team took a deep dive into winter, talking to experts about how to keep your homes and cars safe for the season as well as looked back at some of the most brutal storms in Chicago's history.

In addition, the team also found some great activities for children to enjoy this winter!

For winter chills and thrills, check out: enjoyillinois.com

Looking for sledding, tubing or ice skating? Check out some options here: https://mykidlist.com/best-winter-activities/

For information on cross-country skiing and the Sagawau Environmental Learning Center’s visitor center, click here: https://fpdcc.com/places/locations/sagawau-environmental-learning-center/

For more information on the Little Red School House, click here: https://fpdcc.com/places/locations/little-red-schoolhouse-nature-center/