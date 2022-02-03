Winter storm ends, cleanup continues across northwest Indiana

Winter storm clean-up was underway Thursday afternoon as Chicago Streets and Sanitation crews focus on clearing the city's side streets.

Three hundred plows were deployed, but officials are asking for patience and, if possible, for drivers to move their cars.

Possibly the hardest-hit areas were the south suburbs and northwest Indiana, where residents are still digging out.

While it’s been almost 24 hours since the snow stopped, Interstate 394 is still snow-covered in places along with patches of ice. A couple of cars slipped off the roadway and had to be towed out.

Cedar Lake, Indiana received about 12.5 inches of snow, more than any community in the Chicago metro area. Lots of people were outside for round two of shoveling Thursday, clearing the snow left behind by plows.

A full fleet of public works crews are still trying to clear that snow in Cedar Lake, focusing mostly now on residential areas.

"They'll clean up in town. We’ve had crews on the road 24 hours a day starting 11 p.m. Tuesday night. So we haven't stopped since then. So we're making really good progress," said Randy Niemeyer, Cedar Lake town president.

"We're shoveling today. Non-stop, but these guys did a great job. They were here yesterday and they were here today. I think I came into the driveway yesterday after the plow came, and then of course we got plowed in again," said Sharon Arnold, a Cedar Lake resident.

The official snowfall for Chicago from Wednesday’s storm was 5.6 inches at O’Hare International Airport, the most this winter. Areas around Midway Airport got 11 inches.

Lansing recorded 12.5 inches, Pontiac 10 to 12 and, in Indiana, 10 to 13 inches in Lake and Porter counties. They were the highest snowfall totals in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana since the middle of February last year.