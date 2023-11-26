Wintry weather causes delays for holiday travelers at Chicago airports

Tens of thousands of Thanksgiving holiday travelers were seen coming and going at O'Hare Airport Sunday.

Netflix kept Carina Liebetau company as she arrived four hours before flying to Germany.

A Long Grove family of six had six bags of luggage but also a plan in place.

"If you're traveling with a big family, and a lot of luggage, you have to be there at least two to three hours", the patriarch said.

Inside the departure terminals, with all hands on deck, around 5 p.m. it took travelers roughly 10 minutes to clear security.

"This is probably the smoothest travel we had in a while", one woman said.

Both O'Hare and Midway welcomed 1.65 million passengers over Thanksgiving according to the Department of Aviation.

With Chicago's first winter snow fall overnight, most flights at O'Hare departed and arrived on time.

Ground traffic to and from the airport was the main issue for many. Twenty miles per hour was the max you could drive during certain times on the Kennedy expressway near Mannheim Road.

The Gabry family returned from Phoenix and waited more than 45 minutes for their ride home because of backed up traffic on the I-290 expressway.