Wisconsin animal shelter has 104 Goldendoodles just about ready to be adopted

There are oodles of doodles in central Wisconsin.

The Green Lake Area Animal Shelter is inundated with Goldendoodles after a breeder became overrun with dogs.

The breeder has been cited for not having a valid license.

At least 104 of the dogs, from puppies to adults, will soon be up for adoption.

Shockingly, this isn't the first time the shelter has dealt with this kind of situation.

Medically the dogs are fine, but they will take some time to be socialized. The shelter is accepting applications for the dogs as they become available. The adoption fee is $250.

You can find more information on their website: glaas.org