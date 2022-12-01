Wisconsin man attacks elderly couple in suburban Crete home: deputies

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after two of them were discovered "bleeding profusely" at a home in south suburban Crete.

Around 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Deputies say a 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man were "bleeding profusely with multiple injuries," and a 36-year-old man was also injured.

According to deputies, a gun may have been fired both inside and outside the home but that it doesn't appear anyone was struck by gunfire.

The 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man were transported to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition, although officials say it appears the couple will survive their injuries.

The 36-year-old man was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital for treatment. He also was in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 36-year-old man, who is from Wisconsin, attacked the elderly couple in their home. Deputies say the man is related to the couple by marriage, and that this is a domestic incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.