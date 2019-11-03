Wisconsin man murdered during fight on North Side

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight Sunday in Roscoe Village on the North Side.

Mario Dingillo, of Trevor Wis., was in a physical altercation with a male about 3:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West School Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. During the fight, a handgun was fired, and the man was shot in the abdomen and arm.

Dingillo was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death.

Area North detectives are investigating.