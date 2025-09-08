Wisconsin man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Illinois

article

The Brief A Wisconsin man was arrested in Lake County after a high-speed chase that began in Racine and crossed into Illinois. Deputies said 30-year-old Aaron Kirksey abandoned his car after OnStar remotely slowed it, and a woman passenger was rescued unharmed. Kirksey was tracked down by a K9 unit, arrested, and charged with multiple felonies and traffic offenses.



A Wisconsin man was arrested in Lake County early Monday after leading police on a high-speed chase with a woman in his vehicle.

What we know:

The pursuit began around 1:10 a.m. when Racine, Wisconsin police alerted the Lake County sheriff's deputies that a fleeing driver had crossed into Illinois on Route 45 after a "domestic-related dispute."

Deputies later identified the driver as 30-year-old Aaron Kirsey, who allegedly sped away from a sheriff's sergeant at more than 100 mph before OnStar remotely slowed the vehicle, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The car was found abandoned on Stearns School Road and deputies rescued a woman from the passenger seat who was unharmed.

A Lake County sheriff's deputy and K9 Simba tracked Kirksey to a nearby wooded area where he was hiding under bushes. Kirksey was then taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, aggravated speeding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Kirksey was also issued several traffic citations.

What's next:

Kirksey, of Racine, is being held at Lake County Jail ahead of a Monday court hearing.