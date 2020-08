Wisconsin removed from Chicago's list of states where visitors must quarantine for 2 weeks

Chicago officials removed Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from the city's list of states where people who are traveling to Chicago must quarantine for two weeks. The change takes effect on Friday.

Travelers from the following states and territories should still quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

