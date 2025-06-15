Wisconsin stabbing suspect crashes semi-truck over bridge in Portage: police

The Brief Wisconsin Police received two 911 calls reporting a stabbing at an apartment in the 11000 block of Legen Avenue on Sunday at 7:55 a.m. A 41-year-old woman was stabbed and taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisc. for life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl was injured and taken to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisc. Indiana State, Gary and Portage Police chased the suspect as he exited into Portage off of I-94 and crashed over the Willowcreek Bypass bridge.



A suspect wanted for the stabbing of a woman in Wisconsin led police on a chase through Portage, where the vehicle crashed on the Willowcreek Bypass bridge.

What we know:

Germantown Police received two 911 calls reporting a stabbing at an apartment in the 11000 block of Legen Avenue on Sunday at 7:55 a.m.

Reports said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

A 41-year-old woman was stabbed and taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisc. for life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl was injured and taken to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisc.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified and believed to be in a semi-truck at a gas station in Gary, Ind. Indiana State, Gary and Portage Police chased the suspect as he exited into Portage off of I-94 and crashed over the Willowcreek Bypass bridge.

The suspect was taken into custody after briefly fleeing on foot.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still ongoing. Charges have not been filed.