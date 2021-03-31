Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

article

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democrat exceeded his authority by issuing the order.

The 4-3 ruling from the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus. It comes after Republicans in the Legislature voted to repeal the mask mandate in February, only to see Evers quickly re-issue it.

The court last May struck down Evers’ "safer at home" order, saying that his health secretary did not have the authority for such an order. Evers’ attempts to limit capacity in bars, restaurants and other indoor places were also blocked by a state appeals court in October.

In the latest case, the court ruled that any public health emergency issued by Evers is valid for just 60 days and can’t be extended without legislative approval.

Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Advertisement

Evers had argued that he can issue multiple health emergencies because of the changing nature of the ongoing pandemic. The mask order first took effect in August and Evers extended it four times since then, most recently on Feb. 4 immediately after the Legislature repealed it.

Gov. Tony Evers

Nearly 60 organizations opposed repeal of the mask mandate, including groups representing hospitals, doctors, nurses, EMTs, school administrators, businesses, children, unions, Milwaukee schools, American Indian tribes, pharmacists, firefighters, local health departments, senior citizens, churches and dentists.

With no state order in place, it will be up to local governmental units to enact their own mask policies. Many communities had moved to enact local ordinances as the Legislature looked to repeal the mandate. Mask orders are in place in cities including Milwaukee as well as Dane County, home to Madison.

Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison

When the court struck down Evers’ "safer at home" order in May it was controlled 5-2 by conservatives. In that ruling, conservative justice Brian Hagedorn sided with liberals in the minority in arguing the order should not be struck down.

But during oral arguments in the mask case on Nov. 16, Hagedorn questioned Evers’ authority to renew health emergencies beyond the 60-day limit. He said it was an "extraordinary grant of short-term power to the governor" and that "it seems like the Legislature wanted to allow for only a very short period of time."

"Nobody’s questioning the governor’s sincerity in trying to do what he thinks is right here," Hagedorn said then. "But he can only do what the power he’s been given to do."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The case challenging the mask mandate was brought by Jere Fabick, a major Republican donor in Wisconsin who has given more than $350,000 to Republican or conservative candidates in Wisconsin between 1994 and the middle of 2020, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

In 2016, Fabick gave $20,000 to conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley. Fabick is a board member and policy advisor for The Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank, and also the president of a multi-state Caterpillar equipment and engine dealer.

Reaction to ruling

Rick Esenberg, President & General Counsel of Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL)

"Governor Evers abused the law and the constitutional separation of powers by declaring multiple, consecutive emergencies. This decision ensures that Wisconsin’s constitutional order cannot be suspended for unlimited periods of time as long as the executive branch can justify an emergency declaration."

State Senator Julian Bradley (R-Franklin)

"Despite a cowardly delay, the Supreme Court finally got it right. Governor Evers' unconstitutional orders forcing a mask mandate on Wisconsinites were a clear abuse of power.

"The governor's brazen power grab became even more outrageous when he ignored the Legislature's resolution ending his order and continued to act unilaterally and illegally.

"The decision to finally uphold the rule of law is certainly welcome and long overdue."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg)



"I applaud the Court for ending this constitutional crisis in our state. Their ruling upholds the separation of powers and the rule of law – core principles since the founding of our state and nation. The Governor’s repeated abuse of emergency powers and pervasive violation of state statute created a state of chaos and had to be stopped. The Legislature exercised its authority to revoke Governor Evers’ order in February, and today the Court handed down the final rebuke of the Governor’s illegal actions.

"Today’s ruling vindicates the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government and will expand freedom and opportunity for the people of Wisconsin. As we work to fully and safely reopen our state, we trust our residents to follow CDC guidelines when appropriate, get vaccinated when ready, and always employ common sense."