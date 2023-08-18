Wisconsin women steal high-end designer fragrances from Von Maur store in Chicago suburb: prosecutors

Two Wisconsin women are accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Von Maur store at Yorktown Mall in Chicago's suburbs.

On Aug. 16, the Lombard Police Department responded to a call of retail theft at the Von Maur store located at 145 Yorktown Center around 7:08 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two female suspects — later identified as 20-year-old Trenity Jackson and 21-year-old Maniyah Lovett-Henderson — entered the store, filled a shopping cart and silver tote bag with high-end designer fragrances and left without paying.

Prosecutors say Jackson also had an anti-theft device removing magnet in her possession.

Around 7:14 p.m., an officer located the suspects' vehicle nearby and initiated a traffic stop before taking them into custody.

Trenity Jackson and Maniyah Lovett-Henderson

According to prosecutors, the stolen merchandise totaled approximately $2,878.

"The allegations that these two women, one of them in possession of an anti-theft defeating device, entered the Von Maur store, helped themselves to more than $2,800 worth of merchandise and then simply walked out without paying, are alarming," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Both Jackson and Lovett-Henderson — both of Milwaukee — are charged with burglary and retail theft. Jackson is also charged with possession of burglary tools. Their bond was set at $50,000.

The women are next due in court on Sept. 18.