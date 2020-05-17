With Memorial Day events canceled, new website allows families to share veterans stories

article

A suburban Chicago county has found a way to honor its fallen heroes this Memorial Day, even as the coronavirus pandemic has forced communities to cancel their celebrations.

DuPage County created an interactive, online site for people to share stories, photos and memories to honor loved ones or friends.

The website also features poems, quotes and videos, including one in which "Taps" is performed at Arlington National Cemetery.

County board Chairman Dan Cronin says the county wants to honor men and women who gave their lives while serving even though people cannot gather in person.

