Expand / Collapse search

With Memorial Day events canceled, new website allows families to share veterans stories

Published 
Veterans Issues
Associated Press
article

Donald Hahn, a Vietnam Army Veteran and a member of Leesport VFW Post 11282, places flags on graves at St. John's Gernant's Cemetery in Leesport. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

WHEATON, Ill. - A suburban Chicago county has found a way to honor its fallen heroes this Memorial Day, even as the coronavirus pandemic has forced communities to cancel their celebrations.

DuPage County created an interactive, online site for people to share stories, photos and memories to honor loved ones or friends

The website also features poems, quotes and videos, including one in which "Taps" is performed at Arlington National Cemetery.

County board Chairman Dan Cronin says the county wants to honor men and women who gave their lives while serving even though people cannot gather in person. 
 