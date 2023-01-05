With possible strike looming, UIC faculty and management return to the table

With a possible strike getting closer, talks resumed Thursday between faculty union members and University of Chicago management.

It's been nine months since the two parties first sat down.

Issues still on the table include pay, student mental health resources, psychological and neuropsychological testing, non-tenure track job security, and protocols for handling student complaints and faculty discipline.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A strike date is set for Jan. 17 if no deal is reached as daily talks continue.