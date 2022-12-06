With shelters full and adoption rates down, many animals are being left behind this holiday season

A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.

With some shelters full, and adoption rates down, officials say many animals are being left behind.

An educational seminar is being held at Orland Park's Civic Center Tuesday night to educate the public about, what some are calling, an animal crisis.

The event will be hosted by PAWS of Tinley Park, or the "Peoples Animal Welfare Society," and will dive into the current state of many animal shelters.

The organization's vice president, Terri Buckley, says adoption rates are down, which means cats and dogs aren't moving through shelters as quickly.

As a result, facilities like PAWS of Tinley Park aren't able to take in as many strays.

Plus, Buckley adds that sadly, many families are not able to care for their pets, and instead of finding a safe home for them, they are abandoning them.

"The first domino that's starting the trouble are actually the owners, maybe they weren't educated, maybe they didn't really take into consideration the responsibility of owning a pet, and once that domino starts falling and the dominos for the shelter fall, and it just keeps going and going and going and again this is an issue that's going to take a long time to fix," said Terri Buckley, Vice President of Paws of Tinley Park. "You're going to get a pet this Christmas, make sure you know it's a 12 to 20 year commitment for that animal."

To help ease the burden of local animal shelters, Buckley urges anyone that has room in their homes to foster an animal this winter.