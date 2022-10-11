Without a deal, City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff plan to strike

A potential strike for faculty and staff at City Colleges of Chicago now has a date.

If they don't reach a tentative agreement with their employer, they plan to go on strike the week of October 24.

Their contracts expired in July and the Cook County College Teachers Union says they are not even close to a deal.

Teachers are asking for reduced class sizes, higher pay, and better care for students.