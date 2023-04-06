'Unloaded on them': Witness describes shooting of 2 teens near IIT campus

Two teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting near the Illinois Institute of Technology on Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:28 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk on 31st street near State Street when police say a gray-colored Chevy Impala drove by and an occupant exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said.

An eyewitness was driving in front of the shooter’s car and saw the incident unfold in his rearview mirror.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"The kid jumped out abruptly, he looked awkward with the gun, he didn't look like he would know what he's doing," he said. "He started it this way and he's backpedaling, then he jumped into the car."

He said he heard four to five gunshots, but at the crime scene, investigators marked about a dozen shell casings.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the body and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The witness said before the shots were fired, there was no yelling or fighting between the teens and the shooting.

"Hear it all the time, carjackings, shootings, just you kind of get used to it. Which sounds stupid, but it's true," he said. "It's embarrassing. This shouldn't happen, but it is what it is."

No offenders are in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.