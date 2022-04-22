Woman, 18, accused of carjacking vehicle in Orland Park after fleeing from police

article

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with carjacking a person's vehicle in Orland Park after fleeing from police Tuesday.

At about 5:45 p.m., Orland Park tactical officers attempted to stop a white Nissan that was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

As officers approached the vehicle, it fled eastbound on 151st Street at a high rate of speed, police said.

A short time later, an officer who was looking for the vehicle pulled into the Shell gas station at 15100 Harlem avenue and found the vehicle abandoned.

It was discovered that the male and female occupants of the Nissan approached a customer of the gas station and demanded the keys to her Mazda.

The victim gave the pair her keys, and they fled northbound on Harlem Avenue in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Several minutes later, Orland Park officers were notified that the Mazda was abandoned and disabled on 143rd Street, just east of Ridgeland Avenue.

Witnesses said the male and female ran into woods near Midlothin Country Club.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the offenders, police said.

Orland Park police deployed a drone and a Cook County Forest Preserve K-9 tracked the offenders through the woods to a subdivision, where the scent ended.

The offenders were suspected to have been picked up by a vehicle.

During an investigation, police identified Aviana Lipscomb and a male juvenile as the offenders.

Lipscomb, 18, of Matteson, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The male juvenile has not yet been located, police said.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Lipscomb on Friday.