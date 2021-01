article

An 18-year-old woman has been reported missing from Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Lizabeth Correa was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday in her home in the 4900 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Correa is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and has an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.