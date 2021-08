An 18-year-old woman was shot in Lawndale Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of South Cicero.

The woman was the passenger in a vehicle at about 6:20 p.m. when a silver Sedan drove up alongside the vehicle and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots.

The victim was shot in the right thigh, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offender in custody.