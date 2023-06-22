Woman, 19, goes missing in Lake Michigan near Foster Beach

Dive teams are searching for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen struggling to swim to shore Wednesday night near Foster Beach.

A witness told police they saw the woman struggling in the water before sinking under around 8:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The Chicago Fire Department's dive team called off the search Wednesday night and will resume during daylight hours.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Three detectives are investigating.

After three drownings in two days last summer, Chicago officials begged boaters and swimmers to "please be responsible" when on the water. More recently, a 7-year-old boy died after drowning in Lake Michigan near Northwest Indiana.

So far in 2023, six people have drowned in Lake Michigan, more than any other Great Lake, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to drowning prevention. Two of those six people drowned near Chicago and another drowned in suburban Waukegan.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.