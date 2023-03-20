Woman, 19, reported missing from Aurora

article

Aurora police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing last weekend from the Far East Side.

Ana Corona, 19, was last seen leaving her residence on Friday with two large garbage bags that may contain her belongings, police said.

She was last seen wearing a short black furry jacket, light blue skinny jeans and white Air Force Ones, police said.

Corona has long black hair and is roughly 5-foot-1.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.