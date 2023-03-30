Woman, 19, reported missing from Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood: police

article

A 19-year-old girl was reported missing from Kenwood Wednesday night.

Police say Andrea Davis was last heard from on March 17. She is missing from the 5400 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Davis has multiple lip and nose piercing and multiple tattoos on her body. Police do not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

She is 5-foot-6, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this individual, contact Area One SVU detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.