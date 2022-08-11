Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The male pulled out a gun and fired a shot at her, striking her in the abdomen, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.