Woman, 19, shot in North Side park

A woman was shot several times in a park Monday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was standing in White Park, 1600 W. Howard Ave., around 10:20 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck her multiple times in the abdomen, according to police.

She was transported by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.