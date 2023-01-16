Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side

A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported by paramedics to Roseland Community Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.