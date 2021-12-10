Woman, 20, charged with rear-ending Lake Station police car while intoxicated

A 20-year-old Indiana woman has been charged after rear-ending a Lake Station police car while intoxicated Thursday night.

At about 11 p.m., two Indiana State Troopers responded to Interstate 80/94 near mile-marker 14.

According to preliminary information, a Lake Station Police car was traveling eastbound when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, ISP said.

Both vehicles then pulled over to the right shoulder.

During the crash investigation, troopers determined that the driver of the red 2017 Mazda consumed alcoholic beverages. They then administered sobriety tests.

The driver, Ashley Kretchmer, 20, of North Judson, Indiana, was transported to the Lake County Jail, where authorities said she failed a certified chemical test for intoxication. She allegedly registered a .17 percent BAC.

She is facing the following charges: Endangering, W.I. 15% or above and minor consumption of alcoholic beverage.

No injuries were reported in the crash, authorities said.