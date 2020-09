article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Marilyn Anaya was last seen Aug. 29 in the 5100 block of South Central Avenue, according to Chicago police. She is 5-foot-4.

Police asked anyone who knows her location to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

