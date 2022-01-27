Woman, 20, reported missing from Forest View

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from Forest View since Sunday.

Charisma Ehresman, 20, was last seen leaving her residence in the 4600 block of South Wisconsin Avenue at 10:17 p.m. Sunday, according to a missing person alert by Forest View police.

Ehresman has missed work and school and has had no contact with family members, police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 133 pounds with bright red hair and green eyes.

Information on missing woman Charisma Ehresman | Forest View Police Department

Ehresman has four tattoos: A Virgo symbol behind her left ear, half-moon/sun tattoo on the back of her neck, large Medusa tattoo on her right thigh, in red ink, the number 777 on the inside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black pants while carrying a small pink backpack.

She may be traveling in a red 2014 Ford Fiesta four-door sedan with Illinois license number of CW20209.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest View Police Department at (708)-788-0318 or dial 911.