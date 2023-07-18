Woman, 20, wounded in Englewood shooting

A woman was shot Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers found the 20-year-old around 10:14 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in an alley in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, according to CPD.

She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said she was "very uncooperative" and refused to answer any questions.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.