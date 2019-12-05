Woman, 21, dies after being shot in head while driving in Brighton Park

A 21-year-old woman shot in the head last week in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side has died.

Veronica Moreno was pronounced dead Dec. 6 at Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy released Monday ruled her death a homicide.

Moreno was shot about 1:45 p.m. Dec. 5 as she was driving in the 4300 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office

She was struck in the head and stopped her vehicle a few blocks away in the 4100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, police said. She was briefly treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She died the next day at 5:01 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been made as detectives conduct a homicide investigation.