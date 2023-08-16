Woman, 21, shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot while driving through an alley Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving through the alley just before 8 p.m. when a bullet went through the driver-side door and struck her in the arm in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, according to police.

The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.