Woman, 22, hurt in accidental shooting in West Rogers Park

A woman was hospitalized after she was struck in an accidental shooting Thursday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people around 12:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Arthur Avenue when a gun accidentally discharged, according to police.

She was struck in the foot by the gunfire.

She was taken by friends to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.