Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor

A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.