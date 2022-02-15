Woman, 23, shot while sitting in parked car in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a parked car Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The 23-year-old was sitting in the vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when she was approached by a pair of gunmen who opened fire, striking her in the finger, police said.
The gunmen fled on foot, and the woman refused treatment at the scene.
She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
