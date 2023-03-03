Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 24, found stabbed to death in Schaumburg home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Schaumburg
FOX 32 Chicago

Woman stabbed to death in Schaumburg home

Upon entering the apartment, police discovered the body of 24-year-old Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado.

CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed to death inside an apartment Wednesday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police were called to an apartment for a well-being check around 9 p.m. at 1004 N. Plum Grove Road.

Upon entering the apartment, they discovered the body of 24-year-old Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, according to Schaumburg police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Her cause of death was determined to be a homicide due to stab wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said initial evidence led them to believe Lattouf-Delgado knew her attacker. No one is in custody

Detectives are working with the Major Case Assistance Team to further investigate.