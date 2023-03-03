Woman, 24, found stabbed to death in Schaumburg home

A woman was stabbed to death inside an apartment Wednesday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police were called to an apartment for a well-being check around 9 p.m. at 1004 N. Plum Grove Road.

Upon entering the apartment, they discovered the body of 24-year-old Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, according to Schaumburg police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Her cause of death was determined to be a homicide due to stab wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

Police said initial evidence led them to believe Lattouf-Delgado knew her attacker. No one is in custody

Detectives are working with the Major Case Assistance Team to further investigate.