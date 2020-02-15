Woman, 24, hit and killed by vehicle on I-290 in Schaumburg

A Des Plaines woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday on Interstate 290 in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Gloria M. Sanchez-Perez, 24, was in a silver Toyota Prius that went off the road while traveling at a high speed at 10:56 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Schaumburg Road, according to Illinois State police. The car hit the end of a guardrail and ultimately stopped in a ditch to the right of the expressway.

Sanchez-Perez and a 26-year-old Elk Grove Village woman got out of the Prius and ran across the expressway toward the left shoulder, state police said. Sanchez-Perez was hit by a gold Toyota Camry while crossing.

She was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where she was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. Saturday, according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results released Sunday found she died from her injuries and ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The investigation into the crash remains open and ongoing, according to state police.