A 24-year-old woman was reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Alexis Bonaparte was last seen Sept. 25 in the 4800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Bonaparte as a 5-foot-7, 120-pound woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

Bonaparte may be “mentally confused,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.