A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan.

At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said.

She was shot in the abdomen and right leg, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.